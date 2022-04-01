Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after buying an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1,266.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 379,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 30.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,868,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,397,000 after buying an additional 249,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. Barclays lifted their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.22.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $163.94 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.29 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average of $181.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

