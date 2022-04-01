Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after buying an additional 134,032 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 174.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

