Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RGR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.97. 2,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,632. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

In other news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,195,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

