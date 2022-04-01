Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Up 41.6% in March

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 63,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $25.59 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

SMMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 53,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

