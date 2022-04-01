Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.86

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.86 and traded as high as C$3.66. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 18,563 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.87. The firm has a market cap of C$94.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.20 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Supremex Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
About Supremex (TSE:SXP)
Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.
