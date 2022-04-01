sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. sUSD has a market cap of $136.58 million and $2.31 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00037239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00109760 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 136,637,765 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

