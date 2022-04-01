SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $777.53.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $559.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.33.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

