Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($151.65) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Symrise in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($130.77) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €120.09 ($131.97).

Symrise stock opened at €108.85 ($119.62) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.92. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($80.75).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

