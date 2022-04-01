Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.16.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

