Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Financial Analysis

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 20.18% 16.74% 10.17% Benefitfocus -12.23% N/A -3.16%

84.4% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Synopsys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Benefitfocus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synopsys and Benefitfocus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $4.20 billion 12.14 $757.52 million $5.78 57.66 Benefitfocus $263.10 million 1.61 -$32.17 million ($1.16) -10.88

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Benefitfocus. Benefitfocus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Synopsys has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Synopsys and Benefitfocus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 1 1 8 0 2.70 Benefitfocus 1 1 1 0 2.00

Synopsys currently has a consensus price target of $385.78, indicating a potential upside of 15.76%. Benefitfocus has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.29%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Benefitfocus.

Summary

Synopsys beats Benefitfocus on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, it provides Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, the company offers security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. It serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness. Its target market consists of the Employers and Health Plans market segments. The Employers market segment includes the sale of technology solutions on an annually recurring or multi-year subscription basis. Employers use these solutions to streamline benefits processes and control costs, keep up with regulatory requirements, and offer a variety of benefit options to attract, retain, and motivate employees. The Health Plans market segment is involved in the sale of solutions on a subscription basis to health plans, enabling the expansion of the company’s overall footprint in the benefits marketplace by aggregating key constituents, including consumers, employers, and brokers. Health Plans, also known as health insurers, health insurance car

