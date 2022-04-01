Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.06.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $133.54 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average of $165.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,274,000 after acquiring an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after acquiring an additional 720,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after acquiring an additional 353,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

