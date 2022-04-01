Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 712,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,481,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 433,930 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,215,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 249,686 shares during the period. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.82. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

