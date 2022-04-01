TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.23. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 339,613 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.