Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.91.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.67. 7,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

