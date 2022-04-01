Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of TNGX opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,093,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

