TAP Consulting LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.35. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $133.87.

