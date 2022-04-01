TAP Consulting LLC Invests $44,000 in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $541.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 3.43. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

