TAP Consulting LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 656,697 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,490,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 501,080 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 718,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $21.52 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

