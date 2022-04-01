TAP Consulting LLC Purchases New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,007 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $45.80 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

