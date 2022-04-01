Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Position Lessened by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,621 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Tapestry by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

