Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.15. 4,266,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $102,083,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,658,000 after buying an additional 1,833,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 1,531,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after buying an additional 1,352,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

