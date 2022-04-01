Tapmydata (TAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $880,880.42

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $880,880.42 and approximately $29.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005173 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000821 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.00831414 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,010,863 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.