Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.86.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,525. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after buying an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.