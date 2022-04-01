Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.86.
TMHC traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,525. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after buying an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
