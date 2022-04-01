Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TMHC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.86.
Shares of TMHC opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $43,125,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
