Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TMHC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $43,125,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

