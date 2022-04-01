TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at TD Securities

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.38.

TRP stock traded up C$0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 751,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.11. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$57.71 and a 1-year high of C$73.17. The stock has a market cap of C$69.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Also, Director Mark Yeomans bought 421 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$71.04 per share, with a total value of C$29,906.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,185.73. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

