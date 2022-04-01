TD Securities Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$230.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$226.73.

TSE:CJT opened at C$190.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$144.14 and a 1 year high of C$214.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$173.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$178.53.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.2300004 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

