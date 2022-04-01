TD Securities Increases Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$33.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on Sangoma Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.84. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.50.

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

