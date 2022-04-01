TD Securities Increases Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$33.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on Sangoma Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.84. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.50.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
