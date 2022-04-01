Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.13) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.10) to GBX 800 ($10.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 829.67 ($10.87).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 534 ($7.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £772.28 million and a PE ratio of 31.60. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($5.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($11.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 594.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 685.25.

In other news, insider Christopher Bell bought 7,002 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.35) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($65,488.97). Also, insider Mark Crawford bought 973 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.39) per share, for a total transaction of £6,976.41 ($9,138.60). In the last three months, insiders bought 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134.

About Team17 Group (Get Rating)

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.