Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.13) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.10) to GBX 800 ($10.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 829.67 ($10.87).
Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 534 ($7.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £772.28 million and a PE ratio of 31.60. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($5.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($11.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 594.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 685.25.
About Team17 Group (Get Rating)
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
