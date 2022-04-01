Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 166,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,352,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,128,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

TECK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

