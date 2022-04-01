Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $373.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teleflex exited the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The company exhibited robust performances across the Americas, EMEA and Asia regions amid COVID-led headwinds. Solid performances by the PICC portfolio and Intraosseous contributed to growth in the Vascular Access segment. Meanwhile, significant growth momentum in the MANTA within the Interventional segment delivered promising results. The company’s outlook for 2022, reflecting encouraging results compared to 2021, instills investor confidence. However, Teleflex has underperformed its industry in the past year. A year-over-year decline in the company’s Other product segment is concerning. The ongoing COVID-19 headwinds continue to hamper UroLift procedures, further raising apprehension. Escalating operating expenses are also building pressure on the bottom line.”

TFX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.55.

NYSE:TFX traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.83. The stock had a trading volume of 480,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.37. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,929,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

