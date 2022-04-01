Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Gap Up to $29.41

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.41, but opened at $30.25. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 25 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after buying an additional 83,098 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,551,000 after acquiring an additional 199,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,561 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

