Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $885,000 Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 200,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 483,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,611,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.61. 49,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,376. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $30.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.