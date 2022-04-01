Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 119.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.11.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.06. 29,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.57 and its 200-day moving average is $207.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

