Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

