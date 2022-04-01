Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,607 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,794,000 after purchasing an additional 131,062 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,588,000 after purchasing an additional 833,879 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,212 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co of America acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,862,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.18. The stock had a trading volume of 537,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,739,035. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.40. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.40 and a 1 year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

