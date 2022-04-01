Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 146,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,796. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.60 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

