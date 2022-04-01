Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Intel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 70,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

INTC traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,270,434. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $194.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

