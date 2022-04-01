Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenneco from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Tenneco stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. 26,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,789. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after acquiring an additional 254,371 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

