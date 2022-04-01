Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives $6.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($7.25) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of TEZNY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,141. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is also involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

