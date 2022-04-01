Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Up 24.8% in March

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 45,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

TBNK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,703. The stock has a market cap of $223.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,663,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,002,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

