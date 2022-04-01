Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $931.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $931.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.99 on Friday, reaching $1,084.59. 17,451,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,945,406. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $897.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $952.88. Tesla has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 221.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

