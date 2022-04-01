Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.
Shares of TCBI stock opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $8,116,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $47,757,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.