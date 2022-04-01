Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

TCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.95. 792,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,256. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,877,000 after purchasing an additional 56,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,912,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,395,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,781,000 after buying an additional 174,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

