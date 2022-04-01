TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,800 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 612,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

NYSE TFII traded down $6.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.40. 729,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,578. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.98. TFI International has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

