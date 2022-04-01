TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Down 4.8%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $101.42. 6,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 244,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.26.

Get TFI International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.98.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TFI International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.