The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $56.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CG. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.21.

Shares of CG stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,760,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,021,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

