The Character Group (LON:CCT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $612.21

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 612.21 ($8.02) and traded as low as GBX 570 ($7.47). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.73), with a volume of 3,623 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 612.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 591.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.81 million and a PE ratio of 10.52.

In other news, insider Jonathan James Diver purchased 18,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.12) per share, with a total value of £116,597.20 ($152,734.08). Also, insider Clive Crouch sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £6,174 ($8,087.50).

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

