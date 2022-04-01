The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €62.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €76.07 ($83.59).

BAS stock opened at €51.76 ($56.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. Basf has a 1 year low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($80.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

