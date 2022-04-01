The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $9.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

BLND stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blend Labs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

