The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $299.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

